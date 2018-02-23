Lördag 24 februari
Örebro | Igår

Al Pitchers standup-show "Sverige Syndrome" klar för Örebro

Komikern Al Pitcher turnerar under våren runt om i landet med sin standup-show "Sverige Syndrome". Idag släpps biljetter för höstens fortsatta föreställningar och Örebro blir ett av nio nya turnéstopp för komikern.

Under februari, mars och april turnerar nyzeeländaren Al Pitcher från Lund i söder till Umeå i norr med föreställningen som tidigare dragit fulla hus i både New York och London.

"Now we will revisit cities and go to new places and yes the world can be a negative place but my aim is to fill that theatre with a big amount of skratt. Fyfaaan I love that word Skratt," Säger Al Pitcher i ett pressmeddelande.

Nio nya stopp är nu planerade. Den 16 november kommer komikern till Örebro.

"Soon I will have performed this show for a year, each night is different. Live comedy for me is about the public interaction, it’s about what happens in the room and I love doing this tour show", fortsätter Al Pitcher i pressmeddelandet.

Höstturnén startar i Växjö den 26 oktober. Den 23 februari släpps biljetterna för höstens föreställningar.

Al Pitcher på ny Sverigeturné: "Jag blir fortfarande häpen varje dag"

Al Pitcher till Örebro i vår

