Al Pitchers standup-show "Sverige Syndrome" klar för Örebro

Under februari, mars och april turnerar nyzeeländaren Al Pitcher från Lund i söder till Umeå i norr med föreställningen som tidigare dragit fulla hus i både New York och London.

"Now we will revisit cities and go to new places and yes the world can be a negative place but my aim is to fill that theatre with a big amount of skratt. Fyfaaan I love that word Skratt," Säger Al Pitcher i ett pressmeddelande.

Nio nya stopp är nu planerade. Den 16 november kommer komikern till Örebro.

"Soon I will have performed this show for a year, each night is different. Live comedy for me is about the public interaction, it’s about what happens in the room and I love doing this tour show", fortsätter Al Pitcher i pressmeddelandet.

Höstturnén startar i Växjö den 26 oktober. Den 23 februari släpps biljetterna för höstens föreställningar.

