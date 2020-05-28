Annons
Vidare till na.se
Torsdag 28 maj
Företagsannonser
Läsarshoppen
Kundservice
Bli kund
E-tidning
Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig samt för att säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. ⇒ Läs mer om cookies
Örebro kommun | 18:45

JUST NU: Modevisning med vårinspiration – från Scandic grand ►NA sänder live

Artikel 30 av 30
See us live
Visa alla artiklar
DIREKT

Butikerna som deltar i kvällens modevisning är Lindgrens, Eva mode, Scorett och Blu di blu.
Den livestreamade modevisningen sänds från Scandic grand hotell.
Låt dig inspireras av vårmodet med härliga mönster.

Annons

Pressfoto.

PROGRAM: See us live

► Torsdag 28 maj

Kl. 19.00 – Modevisning, Scandic Grand

► Fredag 29 maj

Kl 19.00 – FineGoods, Järnvägsgatan 19-23

Kl 21.00 – Those Without, Tegelbruket

Söndag 31 maj

Kl 20.00– Carnosus, Ljus & Nöje

► Tisdag 2 juni

Kl 19.00 – Soulmates & Boris René

► Torsdag 4 juni

Kl 20.00 – Sofia Vivere

► Fredag 5 juni

Kl 19.00 – Those barren leaves

► Fredag 26 juni

Kl 20.00 – JR Battlefields

Fakta: See us live

Grundare: Niclas Molinder och Fredric Öjebrandt från Creative House, Björn Lycklig Wallgren från Kulturaktiebolaget.

Plattform: Bland annat här på NA.

Facebook: See us live Sweden.

Pressfoto.

Fler artiklar i
See us live
Örebro kommun | 18:45
Artikel 30 av 30
DIREKT
Örebro kommun | 18:45
Artikel 30 av 30

JUST NU: Modevisning med vårinspiration – från Scandic grand ►NA sänder live

Butikerna som deltar i kvällens modevisning är Lindgrens, Eva mode, Scorett och Blu di blu. Den...
Örebro kommun | 26 maj
Artikel 29 av 30
Örebro kommun | 26 maj
Artikel 29 av 30

Se jazzkvällen med Katarina Josephsson Trio ►NA sände live

Förbered er på en svängig kväll med Katarina Josephsson Trio – de kommer att bjuda på Jazz från...
Örebro kommun | 23 maj
Artikel 28 av 30
Örebro kommun | 23 maj
Artikel 28 av 30

Livekonsert med örebrotrion Lacuna storm från Boulebar ►NA sände direkt

Under kvällen hörde vi Örebrotrion Lacuna storms musik. Och den livestreamade konserten sändes...
Örebro kommun | 22 maj
Artikel 27 av 30
Örebro kommun | 22 maj
Artikel 27 av 30

JUST NU: Livekonsert med APE ►Före detta Ape Rape Escape►NA sänder direkt

APE, eller som de kallades förr Ape Rape Escape, tar plats i din skärm under denna kväll. Den...
Örebro kommun | 21 maj
Artikel 26 av 30
Örebro kommun | 21 maj
Artikel 26 av 30

Konsert med Mary Mi från Livin station hotel ►NA sände live

Mary Mi tar plats din datorskärm denna kväll. Och hon kommer att spela indiefolkmusik med en...
Visa alla artiklar