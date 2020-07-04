JUST NU: Punk hämtad ur röken som stiger från Kvarntorpshögen – här är Lowest creature ► NA sänder live

På sin Facebooksida beskriver bandet Lowest creature sig själva och sin musik såhär:

”The filth from the flat land. Metal from the shadows of blue mountain. Hardcore from the streets of Pennybridge. Punks from the smoke rising at the Kvartorpshög.”

Ett band från Örebro län i alla bemärkelser med andra ord.

Bandmedlemmar: Julius, trummor, Dodge Rose, gitarr, Viking, gitarr, Philip, bas och Toby, sång.

PROGRAM: See us live

► Torsdag 9 juli

Kl 19.00 – Vulgaria

► Lördag 11 juli

Kl 20.00 – Lipstick & Whiskey

► Fredag 24 juli

Kl 20.00 – JR Battlefields

Fakta: See us live

Grundare: Niclas Molinder och Fredric Öjebrandt från Creative House, Björn Lycklig Wallgren från Kulturaktiebolaget.

Plattform: Bland annat här på NA.

Facebook: See us live Sweden.