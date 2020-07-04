Annons
Vidare till na.se
Lördag 4 juli
Företagsannonser
Läsarshoppen
Kundservice
Bli kund
E-tidning
Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig samt för att säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. ⇒ Läs mer om cookies
Provläs till 20:45

JUST NU: Punk hämtad ur röken som stiger från Kvarntorpshögen – här är Lowest creature ► NA sänder live

Artikel 46 av 46
See us live
Visa alla artiklar

Det här är Örebrobandet Lowest creatures första digitala livekonsert som de gör, med deras egna ord: ”For all you crazy headbanghunters out there”.

Annons

På sin Facebooksida beskriver bandet Lowest creature sig själva och sin musik såhär:

”The filth from the flat land. Metal from the shadows of blue mountain. Hardcore from the streets of Pennybridge. Punks from the smoke rising at the Kvartorpshög.”

Ett band från Örebro län i alla bemärkelser med andra ord.

Bandmedlemmar: Julius, trummor, Dodge Rose, gitarr, Viking, gitarr, Philip, bas och Toby, sång.

Lowest creature. Pressbild

PROGRAM: See us live

► Torsdag 9 juli

Kl 19.00 – Vulgaria

Lördag 11 juli

Kl 20.00 – Lipstick & Whiskey

► Fredag 24 juli

Kl 20.00 – JR Battlefields

Fakta: See us live

Grundare: Niclas Molinder och Fredric Öjebrandt från Creative House, Björn Lycklig Wallgren från Kulturaktiebolaget.

Plattform: Bland annat här på NA.

Facebook: See us live Sweden.

Annons
Fler artiklar i
See us live
Provläs till 20:45
Artikel 46 av 46
Provläs till 20:45
Artikel 46 av 46

JUST NU: Punk hämtad ur röken som stiger från Kvarntorpshögen – här är Lowest creature ► NA sänder live

Det här är Örebrobandet Lowest creatures första digitala livekonsert som de gör, med deras egna...
Örebro kommun | 17:45
Artikel 45 av 46
Örebro kommun | 17:45
Artikel 45 av 46

Hårdrockarna från Örebro utlovar en ösig show ► NA sänder live

Nu blir det hårdrock på See us live, i kväll står Örebrobandet Generation loud på den digitala...
Örebro kommun | 29 jun
Artikel 44 av 46
Örebro kommun | 29 jun
Artikel 44 av 46

JUST NU: Hiphop från Tegelbruket ► NA sänder live

Kvällens konsert med See us live sänds från Tegelbruket där det är hiphopkväll. På scenen står...
Örebro kommun | 27 jun
Artikel 43 av 46
Örebro kommun | 27 jun
Artikel 43 av 46

Nisse P med nytt band och ny musik – ”Ett bergslagsband med sunda värderingar och tveksamt leverne” ► NA sänder live

Örebromusikern Nisse P går från soloprojekt till gatumusikpoprockband, och han gör det i och med...
Örebro kommun | 24 jun
Artikel 42 av 46
Örebro kommun | 24 jun
Artikel 42 av 46

Här är Sveriges äldsta storband – Whispering band direkt från Teaterladan ► NA sänder live

Nu blir det storband! Och inte vilket storband som helst utan Sveriges – ja, kanske världens –...
Visa alla artiklar